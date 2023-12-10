Obituary and funeral service: Sandra Dee Wells, 54, of Loganville

Sandra Dee Wells, age 54 of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023.



A memorial service to honor the life of Ms. Wells will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Tom Wages Funeral Service in Snellville, Georgia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements

