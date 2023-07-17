Obituary and funeral service: Sandy Jackson Hammond, 77, of Loganville

Sandy was born on April 16, 1946, in Pennsboro, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Delcie Winifred (Dotson) Jackson and Edmond Carroll Jackson, both of Pennsboro. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lehman Brooks Jackson of Pennsboro and Robert Paul Jackson of Harrisville, WV, and her sister Judith Ann Basile Clark of Charleston, WV. She is survived by her daughter, Kelli Dawn Grogan, and son-in-law, Scott David Grogan of Loganville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Nathaniel David Grogan, Serena Dawn Grogan, and Zachariah David Grogan; and her brother Norman Lloyd Jackson of Pennsboro and sister Barbara Sue Lopez of Apple Valley, California.



Sandy’s focus was always trying to do right by God, to raise her daughter to be faithful and to tell everyone she met about the good news of Christ. She taught by example to always look for a way to help and give to others without consideration of her own needs. As an elementary school teacher, Sandy was loved by all her students. She gave hope to the kids who struggled academically as well as socially.



Sandy and her daughter, Kelli, had a very special bond, having just been the two of them through some tough times. Sandy also became a second mom to Scott, her son-in-law. Shortly after Scott married Kelli, he realized Sandy was struggling on her own, he suggested she live with Kelli and him where she has been ever since, nearly 30 years later.



Sandy’s pride and joy was her three grandchildren, Nate, Serena, and Zack. She would have done anything for those kids. She loved each one of them so very much! She was always so proud of them in all they did from music to athletics. She always wanted to be at all their events, and she was to the very end even when it was unsure how aware she was of where she was anymore. However, her most proud moments were when they let their lights shine with Christian love, showing kindness and compassion toward others.



After a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer and the past couple years with Alzheimer’s disease, her body finally gave up. She was at home with her daughter, Kelli, when she very peacefully went to join our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 5:30pm. She will be greatly missed, but as she was promised on her death bed, her family plans to remain diligent in their faith in Christ and serve him in all they do to also be together with her in the presence of the Lord for eternity.



Sandy will be forever remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She also loved gardening and her many pets over the years. Most of all, Sandy will be remembered for her devotion to our Savior Jesus Christ and her tireless efforts to share scripture with friends and family.



A Memorial Service for Sandy will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

