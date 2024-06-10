Obituary and funeral service: Sara Gay ‘Jones’ Guinn, 90, of Eatonton, formerly of Monroe

– Sara Gay (Jones) Guinn, age 90 of Eatonton, GA, formerly of Monroe, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Highway 11 N, Monroe, GA 30656. The family will receive friends 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Max Guinn, in 2011; parents, Sam P. and Norma Anna (Coker) Jones. She is survived by her children, Deborah Hurndon of Eatonton, Russell (Shirley) Guinn of Eatonton, and Jenny Guinn (Greg) Oblein of Union Point; grandchildren, Andy Hurndon, Jeff Hurndon, Heather (John) Ferguson, Hanna (Carter) Kelling, Jake (Connie) Guinn, and Kelli Guinn (Tore) Olsson; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Stewart Funeral Home.

