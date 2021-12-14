Obituary and funeral service: Sara Lee Armistead Moon, 71, of Walnut Grove

Sara Lee Armistead Moon, 71, of Walnut Grove, passed away on December 11, 2021. She was born in Morgan County on July 24, 1950, but lived in Walton County most of her life. She was the daughter of the late George and Sara Farmer Armistead and the Granddaughter of the late Rosie Lee Armistead, who lovingly raised her.

Sara was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and retired as a bus driver for Walton County Schools. She loved God, life, flowers, and working in her greenhouse and garden. But most of all, Sara loved her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, and they adored her. Sara’s kind heart and infectious smile will be missed by all of those who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Lynn Moon, her baby sister Reba Armistead, and her brother George Armistead. She is survived by her loving family: daughters; Charlotte Ellis(Shannon Duck), Holly Boss(Michael), Kelly Chambers(Walter); sister and brother in law, Gladys and Lonnie Blackmon; brother, Calvin Armistead; Grandchildren; Tiffanie Broach(Justin), John Platt Jr (Haley), Lindsey Queen(Zach), Derick Platt, Brittanie Hardman(Brian), Hunter Bentley(Kirstin), Chris Platt, Bo & Brady Boss. Great Grandchildren; Bristol Hardman, Bailey Broach, Brianne Hardman, Bentley Queen, Addison & Zoey Platt, Maddy Queen, Piper Platt, and Everett Bentley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.