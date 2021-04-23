Obituary and funeral service; Sara Standard Dickinson, 90, formerly of Monroe

Sara Standard Dickinson, age 90 of Hokes Bluff, AL, formerly of Monroe, Ga passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Rest Haven Cemetery, 200 N. Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA 30655. Dr. Todd Ware will officiate.

Sara was retired from Walton County Board of Education where she was a Para-Pro and she was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Sims Dickinson, Jr.; daughter, Dawn Parks; parents, Roy & Susie (Curry) Standard. Sara is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Rev. John Roy & Donna Dickinson of Hokes Bluff, AL; son-in-law, John Parks of Jefferson; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021, prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.