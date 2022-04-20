Obituary and funeral service: Sarah Elizabeth Hopkins, 46, of Loganville

Sarah Elizabeth Hopkins, age 46 of Loganville, GA, went home to Jesus on April 12, 2022. Sarah was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Thomas P. Ryan and Donald T. Miller; and her father in law, Warren Lee Hopkins. Left to honor Sarah and carry on her legacy are her loving husband, Adam; three wonderful and strong children, Nathan (24), Lee Patrick (17), and her red headed beauty Grace (16); parents, Jeff and Julie Miller; grandmothers, Kathleen Ryan and Lydia Miller; siblings, Abbie Loftice, Sam Miller, and Claire McCall; brothers in law, Jeremy Loftice, Colin McCall and fiancé Jim Porter; sisters in law, Shannon Hopkins, Beth Miller; mother in law Sandra Hopkins; nieces, Emily and Juliet Loftice, Molly McCall, Abigail and Anna Beth Miller; nephews, Owen Loftice, Vincent, Ryan, Beau Miller, and Harrison McCall; as well as a host of other relatives located in Kentucky.



Sarah was the most beautiful and loving soul. She treasured watching her sons play soccer and her daughter cheer at competitions. Her joy was infectious and she had an unparalleled ability to bring out the best in those around her. She was an RN by profession and has always had a calling to help and care for those in need. Her life truly revolved around everything family. From throwing tea parties, to hosting family events, she was known as the “baby whisperer” and could calm the spirit of any child. Sarah cherished the moments she had with her loved ones. Her spirit was vibrant and free. She had a passion for interior design and recently completed the design and build of her own personal dream home. She loved planting flowers and designing custom flower pots, refurbishing furniture, and getting involved with anything she felt brought her community together. She was a unifier and stayed busy with blessing those around her with her tender loving soul. Sarah will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.



The memorial mass to celebrate the life of Sarah Elizabeth Hopkins will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lilburn, GA. The time of service will be announced. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church. The family request that if you prefer to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers that you consider a donation to Missionaries of the poor, https://missionariesofthepoor.org/donate-now/ in memory of Sarah Elizabeth Hopkins.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

