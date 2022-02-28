Obituary and funeral service: Sarah Elizabeth Simpson

Please select this link to view the funeral service for Sarah Elizabeth Simpson



Sarah Elizabeth Simpson aged 67 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on February 22, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willa Mae Boisseau (nee Fisher) and John Orville Roberts; as well as her sister, Nancy Roberts; and her half-sister, Susan Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert (Bob) William Simpson; her son, Robert (Rob) Joseph Simpson; her sister, Lucinda (Cindy) Bahr; her brother, James Roberts; half-sister, Alicia Roberts and their families.



Sarah was born in Agana on the US Territory of Guam and shortly after, her family moved to Kirkwood, Missouri. She spent the majority of her life in the City of St. Louis and its surrounding suburbs. She married her second husband, Bob, in 1994. Eight years ago, she and Bob moved to Loganville, Georgia where they resided together until the end of her life.



Sarah attended K-12 school in the Webster Groves, Missouri School District, graduating from Webster Groves High School in 1972. She graduated from Chandler Secretarial School in Boston and summa Cum Laude from Webster University in Webster Groves. She used her communications degree from Webster to work in the field of interactive multimedia centers, eventually forming her own company, Magneto Communications. Among her many projects were kiosks for the Missouri Botanical Society, which were very well received.



In addition to raising her son Rob, Sarah and Bob raised Cindy’s daughter, Jessyca, and son, Joseph (Joe) through their teen years. The five of them have remained very close to this day. Sarah’s passions were gardening, boating, and travel. She prided herself in her several gardens around her houses. She also took a keen interest in entomology near the end of her life. Sarah will be missed by all whom she has touched throughout her life’s journey. Despite her great love of botanicals, the family requests no flowers. Any honorariums should be made in her name as donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.



Hello, Mumsy!



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Sarah Elizabeth Simpson will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friend on Saturday morning prior to the service from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.