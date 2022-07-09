Obituary and funeral service: Sarah Elizabeth ‘Still’ Bower, 90, of Walton County

Sarah Elizabeth (Still) Bower, 90 years of age, of Walton County, Georgia passed away on July 5, 2022. Mrs. Bower was born in Walton County on March 11, 1932 to the late Mary Inez (Glass) Still and the late James Orin Still. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Bower.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Kenneth Ash; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Pam and Matt Elliott; great grandchildren, Noah Elliott and Sam Elliott.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Meadows Funeral Home with David Foster officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm also at Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens at a later date.

