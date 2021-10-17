Obituary and funeral service: Sarah L. Townsend, 72, of Loganville

Sarah L. Townsend, age 72 of Loganville, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church in Loganville with Pastor Derik Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM before the service.

Sarah was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, sister and friend who loved to cook and feed everyone. She loved her family dearly. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joe Townsend, in 2011; and brother, Billy Shelton. Surviving are daughter & son-in-law, Sandy and Wesley Terrell of Loganville, GA; sons & daughters-in-law, Rusty and Leigh Townsend of Auburn, AL, Nathan and Kimberly Townsend of Social Circle, GA; grandchildren, Dustin and Kristin Terrell of Loganville, GA, Drew and Kaylee Terrell of Loganville, GA, Reagan Townsend of Covington, GA, Rebekah Townsend of Conyers, GA, Lexi Kent of Loganville, GA, Amanda Kent of Brookhaven, GA, Hunter Townsend of Social Circle, GA, Mason Townsend of Auburn, AL; great grandchildren, Bennett Terrell, Parker Terrell, Gentry Terrell, Lydia Terrell; sisters, Linda Turner of Grayson, GA, Margaret & Carlton Cooper of Cleveland, GA, Jeanette & Bobby Shelnutt of Lawrenceville, GA, Dianne Wilson of Dacula, GA; several nieces & nephews; numerous family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 150 Clark McCullers Dr, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.