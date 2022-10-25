Obituary and funeral service: Sharon Bailey, 73, of Monroe

Sharon Bailey, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on October 23, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Ross Chapel Baptist Church, 1180 Snows Mill Road, Bogart, GA 30622. Rev. Steve Hicks and Rev. Grady Hester will officiate Interment will follow in church cemetery. She will lie in state at the church prior to the service on Saturday from 11 AM till 2 PM.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Edna (Williams) Roberts. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Ernest Bailey of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Ernie and Ivy Bailey of Winder; daughters and son-in-law, Ann Bailey of Hull, Iris and Ted Beahan of Bethlehem; sons Robert Bailey of Winder, Tony Bailey of Monroe; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Ramsey of Auburn; brother, Larry Roberts of Norcross. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4 PM till 8 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.