Obituary and funeral service: Sharon Nelms, 62, of Loganville

Sharon Nelms, age 62 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 11, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Grady Gravitt, Sr. and MaryTom (Crymes) Gravitt. She is survived by her loving husband, Mardy Nelms of Loganville; children, Shannon (Aaron) King, Roy (Stephanie) Nelms, III, Lisa Nelms (George Plemmons), all of Loganville; brother, Leon Grady Gravitt, Jr. of Union Point; sister, Pam Parker of Monroe; grandchildren, Caleb King, Chandler King, Chassidy King, Dylan Nelms, Ryleigh Nelms, Skylar Plemmons, Hudson Plemmons; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

