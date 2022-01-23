Obituary and funeral service: Sharon Redding, 64, of Loganville

Sharon Redding, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Rick King officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Sharon was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Pat Rogers and brother, Lane Rogers. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Redding of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Jason and Rebecca Redding of Covington; daughter & son-in-law, Heather and Frankie Rogers of Loganville; sisters, Juanita Korpi of Oxford, and Pam King of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Rachel Rogers, Anna Redding, Ryan Redding, Raegan Rogers, Amelia Redding; and multiple loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of www.stewartfh.com