Obituary and funeral service: Shawn Chadwick Odom, 45, of Monroe

Shawn Chadwick Odom, 45, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Raised in Donalsonville, Georgia, he spent his early days playing baseball, watching his beloved Braves with his dad, and exploring with his brother and friends. It was through these adventures in Seminole County that he first got the reputation for being curious, funny, caring, and just a little mischievous.

At Valdosta State, Shawn earned a degree in chemistry that became the foundation for the success in his career. Shawn was most recently a Lab Supervisor at Johnson & Johnson who brought more than fifteen years of analytical chemical experience to covering responsibilities in every area of the laboratories, most recently leading the Chemical Suture analytical team.

He was responsible for ensuring the weekly testing and release of key products and had recently been assigned to lead labs in both Cornelia and Athens and to move capacity without impacting testing or release of materials. He built an excellent team and was developing a strategic plan for execution. His team knew him as their secret weapon, whose depth of knowledge of chromatography instrumentation and other skills helped ensure success. Colleagues knew him as a servant leader who had a unique ability to combine a commitment to detail, transparency, quality with an empathetic guidance, unselfishness, and an easygoing and laid back manner that inspired them.

Shawn surrounded himself with music and had a special admiration for singer-songwriters from all genres. He appreciated any live music and looked forward to the chance to celebrate it. A self-taught guitarist, he loved to play for family and friends. He had a wide range of specialties and was comfortable playing anything from classical to country to classic rock, and from Johnny Cash to the Avett Brothers to Poison. Shawn was also a well-known grill master in his circle – a perfect skill for someone whose love for entertaining was unmatched. He was extremely proud that he had mastered his pork ribs as he continued to work on his “white whale” – the perfect brisket.

He was a deep thinker and a helper who enjoyed solving problems. Shawn was known for his humility, his intelligence, his wit, his infectious laugh, his fantastic hair, and occasionally for his irreverent humor. Above all, he was known for how much he adored his “best girl”, Caren, and their two daughters, who were truly his light. He loved life with them and celebrated every opportunity to watch a practice or game or play or recital, play dress up, draw a picture, make a balloon animal, read a book or just to share space with his three favorite people.

Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Odom. He is survived by his wife, Caren Cleveland Odom; children Eliza and Sloane; mother, Martha Odom; brother Tracy Odom (Stephanie); and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and other family and friends who adored him.

The family will have a visitation from 1 PM – 3 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Monroe Chapel and afterwards at the Monroe Golf and Country Club, 1212 Alcovy Street, Monroe, Ga 30655. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the only guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.