Obituary and funeral service: Sherrie Chesser Wiggins, 66, of Monroe

Sherrie Chesser Wiggins, age 66 of Monroe, GA passed away on Friday, June16, 2023. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 before the funeral service at 1:00 PM in the Monroe Chapel.

Sherrie was born and raised in Georgia and was very proud of her southern roots. She worked for Ameritas Insurance for over 30 years and thought of everyone there as family. Her greatest love was her family; her son Derek and the love of her life, her husband Dee. They were married for over 41 years and were true soulmates. Those who knew and loved Sherrie knew her strong will and determination and she used it to fight a courageous battle with cancer to the very end.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Chesser. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor Hartley Chesser; husband, Dee Wiggins; son, Derek Wiggins; granddaughter, Phoenixx Wiggins; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Doug Turner and niece Deanna Turner. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

