Obituary and funeral Service: Sherry Christine Stefancsyk, 51, of Monroe

Sherry Christine Stefancsyk, age 51 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Smallwood officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park.

Sherry was a Senior Policy Processor for Auto-Owners Insurance. She enjoyed gardening anything floral. Sherry was a loving and thoughtful person who deeply loved all of her family and friends, especially her daughter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Michael Stefancysk of Monroe; daughter, Hannah Stefancsyk of Monroe; parents, Ronny and Joan Jones of Loganville; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Dusty Paul of Covington; sister-in-law, Karen Carver of Covington; nieces, Amanda, Leanne and Rachel Paul, and Wendi Landreau, all of Covington; nephews, Brandon and Levi Paul, both of Covington; great nieces and nephews, Shelbi, Jackson and Brody Landreau, all of Covington; many beloved extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.