Obituary and funeral service: Shirley A. Mayer, 90, of Loganville

Shirley A. Mayer, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday November 30, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday December 6, 2023 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, GA 30078.



Mrs. Mayer, a homemaker, enjoyed many activities over the course of her life which included being involved in The Welcome Wagon, Pinochle groups, Jolly Ollie’s with her church friends, dining out, traveling to yearly class reunions, visiting the beach and Disney, and her most favorite hobby- talking on the phone with her family members and lifelong friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert Mayer, her parents; Lawrence and Gertrude Farley; her siblings, Joan Wolf, and Robert Farley. Surviving are her sons, Bobby Mayer of Brookhaven, Stephen Mayer of Tucker, and James Mayer of Loganville, daughter and son in law, Lynda and Alan VanHassel of Loganville; granddaughter, Marissa VanHassel; grandsons, Ty VanHassel (Kaity), Cole VanHassel; great grandson Clyde. Shirley has many extended family members and friends who will remember her always.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

