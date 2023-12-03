Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Ann ‘Shan’ Taylor, 88, of Alpharetta – formerly of Monroe

Ever stylish and always elegant – music would be the ribbon that ran through her life. Shan was a devout Christian and she praised God through music at the First United Methodist Church of Monroe which she would consider her home away from home. She was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed her bridge club and we cannot forget her love of all things needlework.

Shirley Ann Luther Taylor, 88 of Alpharetta, GA, died peacefully on November 23, 2023.

She was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1934 and was adopted by Victor and Marie Luther who lived everyday cherishing her. She was an accomplished pianist and eventually accompanied her high school orchestra at North Fulton High School in Buckhead. Shan attended the University of Georgia, majoring in Business. After graduation in 1956 she went to work at the prestigious advertising agency Tucker Wayne & Company in Atlanta, GA. Shan met the love her life, a Georgia Tech student, Charles Jarrett Taylor (Chuck).

Shan and Chuck were married in Atlanta on October 26, 1957. After the wedding, they jumped in the car and drove to New York City, stopping in Williamsburg VA for their honeymoon. Shan landed a job at McCann-Erikson Ad Agency on Madison Ave. A job she enjoyed immensely.

Shan and Chuck moved back home to Atlanta in 1962 where they were blessed with 2 daughters, Amy and Lisa. In 1969 they moved the family to Monroe GA where they found their home of more than 40 years. Shan taught piano lessons to many children during the first 10 years in Monroe. Shan shared her love of music with everyone, at every opportunity. She was a long-time member of the Chancel Choir at the First Methodist Church in Monroe and she accompanied them as a substitute pianist throughout her time in Monroe. Shan also learned how to play the pipe organ at the church, and she loved substituting for the organist during morning services.

Shan loved golf and helped organize the Monroe Ladies Golf Association at the Monroe Golf and Country Club. She served as the first President of the MLGA in 1970. Shan was also a devoted member of the Monroe Junior Service League and the Delphian Society. Shan served the Historical Society in Monroe as well.

In the late 1970’s Shan opened a gift and needlework shop in downtown Monroe, called The Sampler. She thrived in the business, and it was truly a labor of love. In 1985, Shan switched gears and was hired at her alma mater, The University of Georgia, as an assistant to Dr. Virginia Trotter; a job which was challenging but very rewarding. When Dr. Trotter retired, Shan went to work at the Georgia Museum of Art which was then located on North Campus. Shan served as Assistant to the Director of the Museum. During her tenure at the museum, Shan used her prior experience in retail store management to open the first ever gift shop at the museum. After Chuck had a life changing medical event, Shan changed jobs to enable her to take care of him. She worked as librarian at the Monroe Public Library where she worked until she retired in 2000.

Shan was blessed with a granddaughter in 2007. She was “Coco” from then on. Shan loved Caroline Grace and cherished spending time with her. One of her favorite things to do with Caroline was play with her doll house.

To know Shan was to love her. She adored her friends in the Monroe community. She moved to Alpharetta in 2013 to be closer to her daughters and granddaughter. Shan thrived in her new environment making friends quickly. Shan is now at peace and is reunited with the love of her life. We praise God for her life.

A Celebration of Shan’s Life will be held December 10, 2023 at 3 pm at First United Methodist Church of Monroe. The family will receive guests from 2-2:45 in the church chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Music Ministry at the First United Methodist Church of Monroe; 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655 www.monroefirst.church/give.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

