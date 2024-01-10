Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Conklin, 79, of Loganville

Shirley Conklin, age 79 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in the Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends 12 – 1 PM prior to the service.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She put her heart and soul into every relationship she built and cherished her loved ones more than anything. Shirley had a contagious sense of humor and loved making people laugh. She had a special talent for bringing joy and laughter to those around her. Her sister, Bev, was especially fond of Shirley’s humor and could always count on her to lighten any mood with her jokes.

Shirley also had a deep love for animals and found solace and joy in their company. Her beloved dog, Miyah, was her constant companion and source of comfort throughout her life.

Shirley leaves behind her best friends Jeannie and Terri, who shared countless memories and laughter with her.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Conklin, son, Richard Conklin, daughter, Christine Scutt, and parents, Frank and Francis (Gross) Manderscheid. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Lisa and Matt Robinson of Loganville; son-in-law, Tim Scutt of GA; sister & brother-in-law, Beverly and Ivan Harlow of AZ; sister, Kathy Bowen of AZ; brother, Steve Manderscheid of AZ; sister-in-law, Gail Mowry of NY; grandchildren, Jessica and Trevor Catrett, Craig and Abigail Scutt, Nicholas Robinson, Rebecca Robinson; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jackson Catrett.

