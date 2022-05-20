Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Faye Stringfellow, 71, of Loganville

Shirley Faye Stringfellow age 71, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Tracy Stone officiating. The burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe, GA.

Shirley was a member of Praise Center formerly Lawrenceville Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben & Ava Alene Williams, 6 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by her husband, Benny Michael Stringfellow; daughters, Megan Hope Stringfellow, both of Loganville, GA; Cindy Johnson, GA; grandson, Ian Johnson; son, Tim Smith, GA; sister, Betty Black, AL.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, May 23, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

