Obituary and funeral service: Shirley R. Durden, 86, of Loganville

Shirley R. Durden, age 86 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison and Minister Adam Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM before the service at the church.

Shirley was a member of Corinth Christian Church and the Gwinnett Quilters’ Guild. She was an avid gardener, a blue ribbon quilter and taught quilting lessons at her church. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel N. Durden. She is survived by her son & daughter-in law, Edsel N. Jr. and Ralee Durden of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Diane and Christopher Goga of Monroe; brother, Tarleton Richardson of Monroe; sister, Patricia Tillman of Hoschton; grandchildren, Benjamin Goga, Charlotte Goga, Nathan Durden, Andrew Durden; and great granddaughter, Andrea Goga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Christian Church Homebound Food Fund, 1635 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.

