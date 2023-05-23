Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Sapp Reed, 87, of Loganville

Shirley Sapp Reed, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Shirley was the loving wife of deceased Thomas Eville Reed. She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur Lee Reed; parents, Caroline Carver and Walter Lee Sapp. She is survived by her son, William (Virgina) Reed of Berlin, MA; daughter, Debra (Steven) Kovac of Loganville, GA; sister, Ruth Pelosi of Stuart, FL; grandchildren, Zachary Reed, Erica Kovac and Harrison Reed; daughter-in-law Lydia Reed; dearest friend Howard (Jackie) Mooney; numerous family and friends.

An inurnment will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Highway 81 SW, Loganville. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://raise.stjude.org/fundraiser/4709563. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.