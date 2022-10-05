Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Walker Aderhold, 89, of Loganville

Shirley Walker Aderhold, age 89 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Thomas Jordan, Dr. Chris Alexander, and David Aderhold officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Mrs. Aderhold will lie in state 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM prior to the service.

Mrs. Aderhold was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church for 52 years and was a School Teacher for Gwinnett County Public Schools prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice Walker. Mrs. Aderhold is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Bobby Aderhold of Loganville, GA; children, Glenn and Jennifer Aderhold of Jacksonville, FL, Susan (Aderhold) and Thomas Whortan of Clyde, NC, and Ann (Aderhold) and Shane Tullis of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Nicholas and Morgan Tullis, Jenna and Chase Phillips, Margaret Whortan, David Whortan, Mattison Hall, Mackinsey Aderhold, and Corbin Campbell; great grandchildren, Grayson Pulliam, Logan Phillips, and Tate Phillips; numerous family and friends.

The family received friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.