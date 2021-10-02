Obituary and funeral service: Shirley Whiteside McCormack, 81, of Loganville

Shirley Whiteside McCormack, age 81, of Loganville, GA, died peacefully in her sleep, in the company of family, on September 30, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Owen Skinner officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 AM, before the service. Inurnment will follow at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church Columbarium in Snellville, with Father Daniel R. Toof serving as Celebrant. The family requests that all attendees wear masks, to help ensure the safety of all who choose to celebrate Shirley’s life in person.

Shirley was born March 3, 1940, in Ashland, MS, as the first of two daughters to the late Isaac and Rexie Whiteside. Growing up in Ashland, she and her younger sister, Carole, helped with the family farm, by picking cotton, milking cows, and driving the tractor to gather corn. Shirley regularly participated in talent and dairy shows at county and regional fairs and frequently won showmanship awards.

After graduating from Blue Mountain College, in Blue Mountain, MS, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she married Vincent (“Vince”) Herman McCormack on August 5, 1961. Together, they had four children: Vincent, Shan, Angela, and Steven.

In their early years together, they moved frequently, living in Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia, but in 1975, they settled down in Stone Mountain, GA, where they would call home for the next 30 years. While living in Stone Mountain, Shirley worked for 12 years as a paraprofessional for the DeKalb County School System, at Indian Creek Elementary School, and she also designed and oversaw construction of a major renovation to their home. In 2004, Shirley designed a beautiful new home in Loganville, GA, into which she and Vince moved in 2005 and lived for the remainder of their lives.

Shirley was a lifelong Methodist, who loved her church and trusted unwaveringly in God’s care. Her greatest loves were her family and people, in general. She was always a vibrant people person and lived for entertaining, cooking, decorating her home, and beautifying her yard. In recent years, she courageously battled various health issues but somehow managed to brighten the world all the way, despite her poor health.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Vincent Herman McCormack, of Loganville, GA; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. I. H. Whiteside, of Ashland, MS; her brother-in-law, Marvin Hurdle; her son in law, Brian Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her four children and two daughters-in-law, Vincent L. McCormack (Lynn), Shirley “Shan” McCormack Fitzpatrick of Loganville, Angela Marie McCormack of Athens, and Steven Isaac McCormack (Christy); her grandchildren, Kyle Beckman (Audrey), Melissa Bristol (Mike), Kelly Fitzpatrick, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Cassidy Fitzpatrick, Aidan McCormack, Madeleine McCormack, Caleb McCormack, Ava McCormack, and Catherine McCormack; her great grandchildren, Kylie Beckman and Leland Bristol; and her sister, Carole Hurdle; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to SON Valley, Attention Bill McCormack, 285 Commerce Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Shirley Whiteside McCormack please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.