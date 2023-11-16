Obituary and funeral service: Sibyl Brooks, 91, of Monroe

Sibyl Brooks, age 91 of Monroe, passed away on November 10, 2023. She was born in Elbert County on May 9, 1932 to the late Augie Irene Burden Seymour and the late Jesse David Seymour. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Dr. James F. Brooks.

Surviving are, sons and daughter in law, Mitchell and Debbie Brooks, Doug Brooks; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday November 20th at 2:00 PM at the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Richard Bardusch officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local humane society. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

