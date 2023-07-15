Obituary and funeral service: Sister Betty Jean Wicker Smith, 70, of Monroe

Sister Betty Jean Wicker Smith, age 70, of Monroe passed away on July 11, 2023. She was born on April 4, 1953 to the late Eloise Wicker and the late George Gladden. She was preceded in death by brothers: the late David Beamon, the late Charley Wicker and son: the late Coleman McCloud Jr.

Betty was born in Davisboro, Georgia (Washington County) and moved to Monroe, Georgia in 1973. On May 10, 1975, she married Gary L. Smith and was employed by the Walton County School System for 23 years before retiring in 2014. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1986 and has faithfully served since. She loved cooking and fishing, the company of her children, grandchildren and being with her fellow witnesses.

Surviving are Husband: Gary L. Smith; sisters: Mary Elizabeth Fields, Ella Wicker; sons: Tony Terrel McCloud, Denton K. Smith; Daughters-in-law: Delane McCloud, Yosheka McCloud; Grandchildren: Knyashia Yasmine McCloud, Denton K. Smith, Jr. (DJ), Coleman McCloud, Jr. (Cody), Mahala Isabella Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 22nd at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 609 Argonne Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.

The Family thanks you all for your hospitality, kindness and prayers.

Song 140 “Life Without End – At Last”

