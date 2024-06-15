Obituary and funeral service: Sister Jo Morley, 72, of Monroe

Sister Jo Morley, age 72 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Eric Morley and Jeffery Morley officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Harland and Evelyn Barge (Hughes) Bailey; and sister, Sheila Collett. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Pastor Chuck Morley of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Cristy Morley of Dahlonega and Jeffery and Jodi Morley of Monroe; sisters, Peggy Colbert of Cumming and Linda Torres of Winder; grandchildren, Josh Morley, Madison Morley, Zach Morley, Caleb Morley and Megan Morley; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

