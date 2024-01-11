Obituary and funeral service: Sonny Nguyen, 64, of Loganville

Sonny Nguyen, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held from 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, January 15, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Linh Nguyen of Loganville; children, Vianne Nguyen, Alan Hao Nguyen, and Celine Nhu Xuan Nguyen, all of Loganville; brothers, Hai Nguyen, Ha Nguyen, and Vun Nguyen, all of California; sisters, Mai Nguyen of Texas, Lien Nguyen of California, and Thao Nguyen of California.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

