Obituary and funeral service: Stephanie Mull, 54, of Loganville

Stephanie Mull, age 54 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Rodney Hall and Mike Fortner will officiate. Interment will follow at Carter Memorial Gardens.

Stephanie was a member of Sanctuary Baptist Church for 30 years and loved all her family deeply. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Scott Mull of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Lauren and Nick Anglin of Covington; grandchildren, Andy and Annie Anglin; mother-in-law, Dianne Mull of Loganville; sisters, Susan Kozel, Marie Kozel, and Georgianne Benedict; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Stephanie Mull please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.