Obituary and funeral service: Steve Fife, 78, of Loganville

Steve Fife, age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at New Testament Baptist Church in Loganville with Pastor Mickey Oliver officiating. The body will lie in state from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Steve was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Sue Fife and brothers, Walker Fife and Bob Fife. He is survived by his wife, Vicky Fife of Loganville; children, Kevin and Krista Fife of Woodstock, Jenny and Calvin McAlister of Statesville, NC, Dusty and Lisa Fife of Monroe, Brian Fife of Loganville, David and Lisa Fife of Dahlonega, Connie and Jeff Pruitt of Dahlonega; 18 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gloria Fife of Chattanooga, TN; and several nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

