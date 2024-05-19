Obituary and funeral service: Steve Wilson Jones, 83, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Steve Jones.

Steve Wilson Jones, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on May 16, 2024. Steve was born in Monroe, Georgia on June 8, 1940 to the late Naiomi Wilson Jones and the late William Clint Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Stapp Jones; son, Greg Jones; brothers, W.C. Jones, Ralph Jones, A.M. Jones; sisters Betty Jones, Lunette Jones Sorrells, Grace Jones O’Kelley, Ruby Jones Davis, and Louise Jones Johnson.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter, Marlene Batchelor (Randal); son, Bruce Jones (Debbie); grandchildren, Maranda Peters (Joey); Dylan Batchelor (Alysse); Donna Peters; Joby Jones, Chris Jones, Savannah Hall (Nick); great grandchildren, Andrew Peters, Aubrey Peters, Beau Peters, Dawson Hall, Sawyer Hall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Center Hill Baptist Church in Gratis with the Rev. Steve Moon and the Rev. Marion Prather officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

