Obituary and funeral service: Sue Elaine Gunter, 77, of Loganville

Sue Elaine Gunter, age 77 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 5, 2024. Sue was a pre-school teacher in Gwinnett prior to her retirement. All throughout her life, Sue loved to read and could finish 2 books in a day. Though she was a creature of habit, she abandoned all structure to immerse herself in the stories on the page. When she was not reading, Sue loved to play card games, could not resist a Coca-Cola, and would bake cakes to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She delighted in time spent with her family and in her ability to stuff chicken tenders in her purse for her dog, Tyson. Later in life, she began attending Graystone Church.



Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Dallas McPherson Gunter; parents, Chester Lamar and Dorothy Clara (Ledbetter) Bowman; and six siblings. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Lisa Martin of Loganville, GA, Daphne (Andrew) Packard of Orlando, FL, Charles Doug (Leanne) Martin of Grayson, GA, Mitchell (Carlee) Gunter of Conyers, GA and by her eight grandchildren, Amanda (Bill) Morton, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Packard, Michelle (Austin) Baldwin, Justin Baldwin, Chloe (Mason) Martin, Timothy Martin, Kenslee Gunter, and Mac Gunter. She also leaves behind her great-grandson Hunter Packard with one more great-grandson on the way, her sisters Pat Manderson and Jean Randall, and her dog Tyson.



The family wishes to thank the compassionate care providers at Longleaf Hospice. The family is working on a celebration of life that will occur on March 2. Details are forthcoming. The family asks for any flowers to be sent to her home and any donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

