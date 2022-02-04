Obituary and funeral service: Sue Range, 78, of Loganville

Sue Range, age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. J. B. Reese will officiate. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Range; parents, Kenneth David & Thelma Irene (Gauntney) Pruitt; daughter, Susan Diane Hayes; brother, Kenneth Pruitt, Jr. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Beth & Dennis Shadix, Mindy & Tony Hudson, Christy & Johnny Elrod, Jeannine & Hugh Duchaine; sister, Nancy Davenport; grandchildren, Travis, Robert, Adam, Tyler, Shari, Krystal, Michael, Brandon, Erica, Jesse, Dylan & Jaiden; great grandchildren, Parker, Adaline, Robbie & Lucas.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sue Range please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.