Obituary and funeral service: Susan Head, 65, of Loganville

Susan Head, age 65 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor John Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.

Susan is survived by her husband, Charles J. Head of Loganville; children & spouses, Teresa & Kyle Brady, Kevin & Roxanne Head, Renee & Adam Fralick, Kenny & Andrea Sargent, all of Monroe; step-children & spouses, Donna & David Farmer of Nicholson, Connie & Bill Curtis of Auburn, Sherrie & Wallace Beal of Monroe, Deborah & Lamar Milligan of Monroe, Charles Joseph Head, Jr. of Monroe; grandchildren, Cali Head, Ava Sargent, Stella Sargent, Chelsea Fralick, Emily Fralick, Haven Fralick, Cohen Head, Gwyn West, Grayson West, Madison Brady, Tyler Brady, Connor Perschka, Kelsie Brady, Caden Wood, Jodi McCord, Benji Barnett, Scott Milligan, Justin Milligan, Beth Armstrong, Jamie Stone, Leah Griffeth, Nick McCord; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Diane McRae of Monroe, Cathy Hamby of Watkinsville, Tommy Hamby of Monroe; numerous family & friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.