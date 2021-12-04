Obituary and funeral service: Susan Titshaw, 63, of Loganville

Susan Titshaw, age 63 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Foskey officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM before the service.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Bennie Titshaw. She is survived by her mother, Lassie J. Titshaw of Loganville; brother & sister-in-law, George and Ruth Titshaw, Jr. of Loganville; nieces, Nicole and Kenzal Hunter of Dallas, GA, Reanna Titshaw of Loganville, Lindsey and Shane Seider of Marietta; and grandnephew, James Hunter.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.