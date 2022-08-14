Obituary and funeral service: Sylvia Diane Neikirk, 85, of Loganville

Sylvia Diane Neikirk, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 6372 Highway 20, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Jason Brown will officiate.

Sylvia was a former Secretary for the DeKalb County Board of Education. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Neikirk; son, Wade Gregory Neikirk; and parents, Karl and Billie (Jewell) East. Sylvia is survived by her children, Kelly and Mike Polascik of Snellville, GA, and Toni and John Straut of Loganville, GA; former daughter-in-law and her husband, Kim and Terry Collins of Cottondale, FL; grandchildren, Erik and Caroline Neikirk, Ryan and Caroline Neikirk, Chandler and Marie Crowe, Kristen and Kevin Childs; great grandchildren, Leila Crowe, Charlotte Childs, Elizabeth Neikirk, and Lucas Neikirk; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.