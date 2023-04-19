Obituary and funeral service: Tammy Elaine Pendergrass, 63, of Monroe

Tammy Elaine Pendergrass, age 63 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Tammy was a big fan of the Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball. An avid softball player, Tammy enjoyed coaching her daughter and influenced many girls in youth sports in Lawrenceville, GA. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and loved to spoil her grandchildren, who were her whole world.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Leseueur; and brother, Timothy Leseueur. Tammy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Claude Michael Pendergrass Sr. of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Donny James of Bogart; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jamie Pendergrass of Commerce; mother, Carolyn Dunagan of Oxford; brother, Tony Leseueur of Oxford; sister and partner, Terri Leseueur and Jane Phelps of Rutledge; grandchildren, Easton, Truitt, Deacon and Oxley; numerous family and friends.

