Obituary and funeral service: Tammy Rose Martin, 57, of Loganville

Tammy Rose Martin, age 57 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Mickey Oliver will officiate.

Tammy was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Lord; parents, John Hubert and Rosie Bell (Vanderford) Martin. She is survived by brothers, Barry Martin of Jefferson, Harry Martin of Covington, and Gary Martin of Loganville; nieces and nephews, Wesley Martin of Loganville, Ginger Johnson of Greensboro, Jeremy Martin of Loganville, Amanda Martin of Monroe, Kristi Thompson of Monroe, and Angela Martin of Jefferson; many great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tammy to: pawsandstarsdonations@yahoo.com; venmo: @pawsandstars; cashapp: $pawsandstarsrescue. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

