Obituary and funeral service: Tanner Seth Jordan, 19, of Good Hope

Tanner Seth Jordan, age 19 of Good Hope, passed away on June 7, 2023. He was born on July 23, 2003 to Tonya Waits Shaw.

Surviving are mother and step-father, Tonya and Kevin Shaw; step-siblings: Blake Shaw, Karman Shaw, Noah Shaw; grandmother, Janet Hayes; step-grandparents, Allen and Nancy Shaw; uncle and aunts, TJ and Krista Waits, Chasity Alexander; cousins, Tucker Waits, Jayce Alexander, Gage Alexander; great aunt and uncle: Vicky and Terry Anglin; step-uncles and aunts, Chris and Tracy Shaw, Brian and DeAnna Shaw, Josh and Melanie Shaw; multiple extended family and friends, Charlie and Deborah Alexander, Brent and Becky Stapp, Carli Alexander and Rylan Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Monday June 12th at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.