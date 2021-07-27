Obituary and funeral service: Teresa Denise Shaffer, 52

Teresa Denise Shaffer passed peacefully in her home with her husband and 4 daughters at her bedside on July 23rd, 2021.

Teresa is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Bob Shaffer; beloved daughters and their spouses Candace and Chuck Coker, Liann and Justin Millikan, Hannah and Lane Dobbs, Alyssa Shaffer and Dennis Trisch; 8 grandchildren she cherished; mother Joan Moore; siblings Tim Moore, Tamara Eads, and Tina Gray.

Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Trellis Moore.

In the short span of only 52 years, she achieved so much. After raising four beautiful and accomplished daughters, Teresa completed a degree in Dental Hygiene at Athens Technical College. Teresa practiced Dental Hygiene at the same office for 17 years, where she was adored by her patients. Teresa will always be missed but will live on forever in our hearts.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. at Meadows Funeral Home, 760 Highway 11 in Monroe.

