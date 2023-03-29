Obituary and funeral service: Terri Little, 67, of Monroe

Terri Little, age 67 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive. SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Rev. Cyriac Mattathilanickal, MS will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM prior to the service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Lawrence and June Rachel (Somers) Roy, Jr. Terri is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Ray Little; children, Amanda (Steve) Suggs of Braselton, Raymond (Evelina) Little of Monroe; grandchildren, Hunter Blackstone, Harrison Blackstone, Noah Little; brothers, Fred L. (Julie) Roy, III of Cleveland, Ga, John Roy of Loganville; sisters, Patti (Steve) Presnell of Washington, Ga, Cyndi Sloan of Monroe; nieces, Emily Hinds, Victoria (Erick) Blitch, Christine (Jarrod) Parker, and Shannon Roy.

