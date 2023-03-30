Obituary and funeral service: Terry A Wood, 60, of Loganville

Terry A. Wood, age 60 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Terry was an electrician for IBEW Local 613 and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Dale (Perren) Wood. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cindy Wood of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Justin and Madeleine Bowman of Monroe; daughter, Teri Ann Wood of Loganville; granddaughter, Piper Bowman; brother, Shane Wood of Monroe; sister & brother-in-law, Wendy and Cory Phillips of Athens; 1 niece and several nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Walton County Humane Society, 1411 S. Madison Ave, Monroe, GA 30655. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eddie and Tammy Daugherty for offering unconditional love and support to the family during Terry’s illness. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.