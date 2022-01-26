Obituary and funeral service: Terry Dalton, 75, of Loganville

Terry Dalton, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Carter Memorial Gardens.

Terry served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He retired as the owner of Redan Automotive and Collision. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Betty (Westmoreland) Dalton. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Bunn) Dalton of Loganville, GA; children, Audrey and Brian Price of SC, Chad and Courtney Dalton of Madison, GA, Adam and Jacki Dalton of FL, Bobby and Misty Johnson of Eatonton, GA, and Blake Johnson of Loganville, GA; brother, Sam Dalton of Conyers, GA; sisters, Susan and Beaver Fisher of Oxford, GA and Cathy and Barry Smith of Franklin, GA; grandchildren, Dalton Price, Celtsie Price, Noah Dalton, Crimson Dalton, Brodie Dalton, Bryant Dalton, Ace Dalton, Abel Dalton, and Trae Adkins; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.