Obituary and funeral service: Terry Lee Carter, Jr. 55, of Covington

Terry Lee Carter, Jr., age 55 of Covington, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Cash officiating.

Lee was employed by the Walton County Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed golfing, Georgia football, and the beach. Lee never met a stranger. He especially loved working on trucks with his son and spending time with his grandkids and friends. Lee was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Carter of Covington; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Dustin Gowan of Monroe; son, Jacob Lee Carter of Covington; mother, Patricia Ann (Burdette) Mitchely of Monroe; father and step-mother, Terry Lee and Linda Carter, Sr. of Monroe; sisters, Kelly Carter of Monroe and Shelley Carter of Loganville; sister and brother-in-law, Jenna and Mark Wade of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Monica Carter of Covington; grandson, Bryce Gowan; granddaughter, Teagan Gowan; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

