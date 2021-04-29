Obituary and funeral service: Terry M. Adams, 71, of Loganville

Terry M. Adams, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Heath Kennedy will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.

Terry was born on June 12, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Ralph Thomas Adams and Kathleen Helen Graham Adams. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was owner and operator of E & W Heating and Air. Terry is survived by his wife, Mary Ford of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Graham & Rachel Adams of Loganville; grandson, Caid Adams; stepdaughter & son-in-law, Brittany & Brian Gordon of Loganville; grandsons, Taylor Gordon & Bailey Gordon; brother & sister-in-law, Gary & Angela Adams of Buford; twin sister & brother-in-law, Toni & Gene Gilbert of Hoschton; sister, Susan Sanner of Cumming; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces & nephews.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.