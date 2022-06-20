Obituary and funeral service: Terry Robert Mosley, 72, of Loganville

Terry Robert Mosley, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Louise Bowman Mosley and John Robert Mosley; and his sister, Angela Hope Stephens. He is survived by his sons, Wayne (Jaclyn) Mosley and James (Tiffany) Mosley; grandchildren, Savannah (Alex) Parr and Tyler Mosley; great-grandson, Braxton Parr; brothers, Sam Mosley and Lamar Mosley; sisters, Brenda Sweat and Sheila Evans; and step-grandchildren, Chelsey Tweedell, Alexis Freeman, and Hailey Freeman.

The service to celebrate the life of Terry Mosely will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, Lawrenceville, GA. Interment will follow at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.