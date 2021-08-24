Obituary and funeral service: The Rev. William Horace Landis, Jr., 87, of Monroe

Rev. William Horace Landis, Jr. age 87 of Monroe, Ga passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Monroe Chapel, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe. Chaplin Stanley Samuel will officiate. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson.

William was retired from GE as a Mechanical and Environmental Engineer. He was blessed with many talents and was a gospel singer (The Gospel-Aires), trombone player, Reverend, evangelist, gospel magician, Awana club leader, story teller, award-winning toastmaster, and avid tennis player.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Landis; parents, William Horace and Ruth Elizabeth (Alexander); his brother Rev. Donald Charles Landis; and his great-grandson Colton Aleksey Sceviour. He is survived by his daughter and son-in law, Donna and David Sceviour of Monroe; daughter, Cathy Landis of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Linda Landis of Marlton, NJ; son and daughter-in-law Dan and Monique Landis of Montclair, NJ; eight grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and David Cunningham of Valdosta; and sister and brother-in-law Shay and Bob Roop of Clearwater, FL.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 28, 2021 prior to the service from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.