Obituary and funeral service: Thelma Mae King, 89, of Loganville

Thelma Mae King, age 89 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 8:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Hardy officiating.

Thelma retired from Georgia Baptist Hospital where she was a nurse. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Social Circle. Thelma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, William J. “Bill” King; parents, Luther Eugene and Jessie Mae (Bishop) English. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer King-Ley and Scott Ley of Loganville; and son, Geoffrey D. King of Decatur.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.