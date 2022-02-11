Obituary and funeral service: Theresa Lynn Peck-Poindexter, 39, of Loganville

Theresa Lynn Peck-Poindexter, age 39 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Theresa Lynn Peck- Poindexter will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Grayson, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

