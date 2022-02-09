Obituary and Funeral Service: Thomas Joseph O’Brien, III, 66, of Loganville

Thomas Joseph O’Brien, III, age 66 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Pittard officiating.

Tom worked at Southern Carlson. He was a dedicated and hard worker and a wonderful cook. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Joseph O’Brien, II. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lesa O’Brien of Loganville, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and BJ Franklin of Loganville, GA and Rachel and Jacob Pittard of Winder, GA; mother, Joan O’Brien of Orinda, CA; grandchildren, Emma Franklin, Cole Franklin, and Addison Pittard; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.