Obituary and funeral service: Thomas L. Giglio, of Loganville

Thomas L. Giglio, broadcast engineer, died on October 16, 2021, at his home in Loganville, Georgia. His wife, Lynn, was at his side as he died of cancer.

Along with his wife, Tom is survived by two brothers and two sisters. His brothers include James Cruz Giglio (Ann) of Maryland, John Anthony Giglio (Arlene) of Cedartown, GA, Angela Andrews (Bill) of Chicago, and Virginia Dunnigan (Neal) of Cork, Ireland. His stepchildren include Michael Alan Palmer of Baghdad, Lisa Marie Evans (Curtis) and Lara Waldrop (Michael). He has 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tom was born in Atlanta in 1943 to James Anthony Giglio and Virginia Wathen Giglio. He attended John B. Gordon Elementary School in East Atlanta and graduated from Murphy High School in 1961.

While attending Georgia Tech he began a job as an engineer with WQXI radio station in Atlanta. After a 45 year career in broadcasting, he retired as Corporate Vice-President of Engineering in 2006.

In 1993 he married a childhood friend, Lynn Daniel. He always claimed that marrying Lynn was the wisest thing he ever did.

After retirement he and Lynn moved to Loganville where they joined Center Hill Baptist Church.

He was active in county emergency volunteer work and emergency communications. In 2020 he was commended for his years as Secretary of the Walton County Citizen Corps Council and in 2017 was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Thomas L. Giglio please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.